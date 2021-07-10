Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,288 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eXp World by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in eXp World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,800. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

