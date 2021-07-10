Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

NASDAQ TA opened at $31.65 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a PE ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.