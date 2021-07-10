Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 652,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.