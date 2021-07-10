Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Children’s Place worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the period.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.31. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

