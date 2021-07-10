Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MYR Group worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,700 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MYRG opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

