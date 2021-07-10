Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stratasys worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 208,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 339,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

