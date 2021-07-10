Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter.

EWZS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

