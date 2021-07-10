Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

