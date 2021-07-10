Citigroup Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $77.89 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.06.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

