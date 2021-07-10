Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azul by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Azul by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Azul by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

