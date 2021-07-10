Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $66,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.