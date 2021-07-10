Citigroup Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 711.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of SciPlay worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,521,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,259 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.36 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

