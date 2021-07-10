Citigroup Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

