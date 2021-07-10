Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $1,686,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $21,527,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $24,628,000.

PAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE PAX opened at $15.82 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

