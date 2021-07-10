Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

