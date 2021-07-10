Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

