Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

