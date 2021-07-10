Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACXU opened at $10.44 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.