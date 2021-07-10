Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,377 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

SPWH stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

