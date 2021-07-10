Citigroup Inc. Purchases 80,190 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 1,024.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

NLTX stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $139,512 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

