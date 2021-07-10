Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NYSE:TX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

