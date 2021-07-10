Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,290 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Groupon worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $367,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.86. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

