Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.