Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

JBT opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

