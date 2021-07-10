Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,429 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

PRGS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

