Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,530 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.