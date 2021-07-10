Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $152,731.57 and $169.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024730 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,155,304 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.