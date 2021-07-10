ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

