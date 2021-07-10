CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $18,892.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038818 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,665,708 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

