CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $21,307.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00054577 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038930 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,665,606 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

