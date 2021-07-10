Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $82,485.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.65 or 0.00879227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044679 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

