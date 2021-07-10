Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $40.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.39 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.