Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.81). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 5,009 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £241.33 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 615.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

