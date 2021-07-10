CoinFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $429,596.56 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $429,596.56 and $129,666.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.46 or 0.00877519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044269 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

