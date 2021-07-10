Coldstack Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $60,257.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.