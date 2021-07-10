Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $285,973.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00161616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.33 or 0.99929476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00956068 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,938,176 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.