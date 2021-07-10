Color Platform Price Down 53% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $316,253.26 and $813.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 53% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.01458614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00409955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

