ColossusXT Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.31 million and $13,062.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009605 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,009,548,721 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

