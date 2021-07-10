Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $716.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

