Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €134.20 ($157.88). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €133.10 ($156.59), with a volume of 518,744 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ML shares. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €145.38 ($171.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €128.68.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

