Comparing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

This table compares Alimco Financial and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean 6.23% 22.63% 10.81%

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alimco Financial and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.62 $77.60 million $2.54 20.37

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.