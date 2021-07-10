Comparing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 49.71 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -34.47 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 16.90 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Akoya Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 5 0 2.71 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $88.60, suggesting a potential upside of 84.93%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

