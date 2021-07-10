Comparing Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esports Technologies and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Esports Technologies and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,334.36 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.66 $17.23 million ($3.72) -22.55

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

