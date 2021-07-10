Comparing Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -2.26% -9.56% 2.78% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Frontier Communications and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.61 $271.96 million $0.77 22.31

Spark New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

