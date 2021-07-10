Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Silver Star Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.34 -$192.30 million $0.28 65.32 Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silver Star Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Silver Star Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01% Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Silver Star Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86 Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.82, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Silver Star Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Silver Star Energy Company Profile

Silver Star Energy, Inc. explores and develops oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The company holds interest in the Evi prospect in northern Alberta; and interests in the Verdigris Lake prospect located in southeastern Alberta, Canada. It also owns interest in the North Franklin prospect located in Sacramento county, California. Silver Star Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Movito Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Silver Star Energy, Inc. in December 2003. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

