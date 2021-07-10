Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. Analysts expect that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.