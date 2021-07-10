Compound Price Tops $417.88 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Compound has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $320.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $417.88 or 0.01249313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,346,253 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

