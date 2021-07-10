comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce sales of $91.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.55 million to $92.20 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.