Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $5,502.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,245,605 coins and its circulating supply is 11,853,923 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

