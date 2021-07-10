Conflux Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.54 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $202.97 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,318.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.86 or 0.06302346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.24 or 0.01471367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00397549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00145939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.51 or 0.00625801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00416151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00321345 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 853,133,280 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

